EU's Borrell: 'Israel, European countries trying to threaten Hague judges'

European Union Foreign Minister Joseph Borrell said that Israel and several European countries were trying to threaten the judges of the International Criminal Court in The Hague after Prosecutor Karim Khan requested the issuance of arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Ynet reported on Friday.

"I ask everyone - starting with the government of Israel and several European governments - not to threaten the judges. Do not threaten them, and do not try to influence their decision."