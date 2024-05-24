ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan met with families of hostages - report

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan met with families of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, Maariv reported on Friday afternoon.

Khan reportedly sat down for a long, emotional, and heartbreaking meeting with representatives of the hostages' families. Sources in the room said that he cried upon hearing some of the testimonies.

"What happened was terrible. It is a deep wound, a wound that is still bleeding," Khan said.

Khan had issued arrest warrants this week against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Miniter Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Mohammed Deif, and Yahya Sinwar.