Airstrike shrapnel hitting fuel tank likely caused Rafah fire - US official

Initial information suggests that the fire that broke in Rafah following the airstrike targeting two Hamas senior members on Sunday most likely occurred as a result of shrapnel hitting and igniting a fuel tank in the vicinity of the attack, ABC News reported on Monday, citing a US official.

According to the report, the fire most likely broke when shrapnel - or a similar object - hit a fuel tank, which in turn ignited and lit a nearby tent. At the moment, the US has no information to confirm or disprove the claim and is waiting for the results of the IDF's investigation.