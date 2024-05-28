Jerusalem Post
Airstrike shrapnel hitting fuel tank likely caused Rafah fire - US official

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 28, 2024 00:21

Initial information suggests that the fire that broke in Rafah following the airstrike targeting two Hamas senior members on Sunday most likely occurred as a result of shrapnel hitting and igniting a fuel tank in the vicinity of the attack, ABC News reported on Monday, citing a US official.

According to the report, the fire most likely broke when shrapnel - or a similar object - hit a fuel tank, which in turn ignited and lit a nearby tent. At the moment, the US has no information to confirm or disprove the claim and is waiting for the results of the IDF's investigation.

Egypt urges EU to pressure Israel to listen to ICJ
By MAARIV
05/27/2024 11:47 PM
hostile aicraft enters Israel's southern borders
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 11:40 PM
Gazan patient at Israeli hospital sexually harassed doctor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 10:35 PM
Ben-Gvir suggests ending police chief's tenure early
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 07:51 PM
WH: US urges Israel to protect civilians after 'devastating' Rafah hit
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 07:21 PM
Iranian enrichment continues, dialog stalled, IAEA reports show
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 06:39 PM
EU pledges more than 2bln to support Syrian refugees
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 05:44 PM
Japan warns residents to take cover from North Korean missile threat
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 05:05 PM
Colombia FM: International community should increase pressure on Israel
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 04:31 PM
UAE condemns Israeli attack in Rafah, foreign ministry says
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 03:50 PM
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli's strikes on Rafah
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 03:39 PM
Israel says Rafah civilians may have died from fire set off by strike
By REUTERS
05/27/2024 03:13 PM
Suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:51 PM
Mossad appoints new deputy Mossad chief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:47 PM
Former UN envoy Nikki Haley visits site of Nova festival
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/27/2024 02:31 PM