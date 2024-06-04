Fire rages in Israel's North, protesters demand hostage deal
Houthis claim to target IDF base in Eilat with ballistic missile • IDF confirms deaths of four hostages
Israel's war with Hamas is an existential battle for right to self-defense, envoy to US says
Ambassador Mike Herzog emphasized Israel's struggle for self-defense amid the Gaza war at the Jerusalem Post Conference, contrasting views with former VP Pence.
Israel is fighting an existential public relations war for its right to self-defense, Ambassador Mike Herzog told the annual Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, as he reflected on the last nine months of the Gaza war.
"While we fight the military war on the ground in Gaza, we fight another war which is critical as well, the war to defend our right to exist, our right to defend ourselves,” he said in a conversation with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein.
US seeks UN backing for proposed ceasefire, hostage deal
The United States said on Monday it wants the United Nations Security Council to adopt a resolution backing the proposal to end the fighting in Gaza through a ceasefire and hostage deal.
"Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan and we call on the Security Council to join them in calling for implementation of this deal without delay and without further conditions," US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement.
Hundreds of protesters in favor of the hostage deal block the road at Begin Road
Hundreds of demonstrators were blocking both directions of Begin Road on Monday night outside the Kirya base in Tel Aviv, following the IDF spokesperson's announcement of the deaths of the hostages Yoram Metzger, Chaim Perry, Amiram Cooper, and Nadav Popplewell in Hamas captivity.
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted 'military site' in Israel's Eilat
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted a military site on Israel's port city of Eilat with a new ballistic missile, the Iranian-backed group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Monday.
The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 124 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says