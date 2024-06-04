Fire rages in Israel's North, protesters demand hostage deal

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is welcomed by Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog, as he arrives at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL)

Israel is fighting an existential public relations war for its right to self-defense, Ambassador Mike Herzog told the annual Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, as he reflected on the last nine months of the Gaza war.

"While we fight the military war on the ground in Gaza, we fight another war which is critical as well, the war to defend our right to exist, our right to defend ourselves,” he said in a conversation with Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein.

“It's a war of perceptions and narratives. It's a war against those who want to delegitimize the State of Israel. It is a critical war, and we need to think about this strategically, long term,” said Herzog who has been Israel’s Ambassador to the US since the war began on October 7.