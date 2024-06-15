IDF engages in fierce fighting in Rafah - report

IDF engaged in extensive activity in Rafah on Saturday morning. Fierce fighting is reported.

Safa, a Hamas-affiliated news outlet based in Gaza, reported that Israeli artillery and helicopters fire from Israeli helicopters in the area of the Saudi neighborhood west of Rafah.

According to the Gazan news source, clashes and explosions were heard in the western area of Rafah.

At the same time, Palestinian Authority state-run news agency Wafa reported that Israeli artillery struck targets in the central and eastern portions of the city as well.

This is a developing story.