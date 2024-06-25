Egypt rejects Israeli proposal to allow Palestinians out of Gaza through Kerem Shalom - report

Egypt has rejected Israel's proposal to allow Palestinians in need of medical treatment to exit through the Kerem Shalom crossing, the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news agency, Al-Akhbar reported on Tuesday morning.

Israel announced the proposal on Monday morning. It would require coordination with Egypt on the other side of the crossing and security procedures.

According to Al-Akhbar, the Egyptian refusal was based on Cairo’s belief that Palestinians should control the crossing.

Egypt reportedly said it would instead send necessary aid through the crossing to treat Palestinians in Gaza.