Hamas hostage posters ripped from outside Illinois congressman's Capitol office

llinois Congressman Brad Schneider said that his Capitol office was vandalized on Thursday, with posters of those held in Hamas captivity torn from the wall.

My Capitol office was vandalized yesterday in a vile act of hate in which the posters of the more than 100 people still held hostage in Gaza (including 8 Americans) were ripped from the wall, shredded and tossed across the hallway. pic.twitter.com/zSh86mdvIX — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) July 5, 2024

Schneider said on social media that the hostage posters, which included the names and faces of eight American citizens, were shredded and thrown across the hall.

"This was a shameful act on any day, but especially on July 4, our country’s Independence Day. Sadly, it was but one of many hateful, un-American actions that took place across the country on the day we celebrate freedom and democracy," said Schnieder. "I’ve been disgusted by the videos and reports of individuals calling July 4th a 'terrorist holiday' and burning American flags."

The Jewish representative said that the same groups that marched through Chicago on July 4 were the same that had protested outside his home last Saturday in the middle of the night. A woman looks at posters depicting missing Israeli citizens likely among the hostages held in Gaza, with the word ''kidnapped,'' following Saturday's attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas against Israel, in a street in Paris, France, October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Abdul Saboor)

Activists associated with the US Palestinian Community Network, American Muslims for Palestine Chicago, and Students for Justice in Palestine Chicago banged drums, sounded sirens, and chanted with bullhorns in an attempt to wake Schneider. The activists demanded that Schneider reinstate US funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and cut military aid to Israel.

No remorse

“We must hold him accountable for the deaths of over 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza,” Direct Actions for Palestine wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Gaza doesn’t get justice, then you don’t get no sleep. This is just the beginning.”

Protesters held similar demonstrations outside the home of Illinois Gov. Jay Robert Pritzker on Sunday night, demanding that the state divest from Israel.

"These actions don’t advance peace. Instead, they play directly into the hands of Hamas terrorists enabling them to continue to hold hostage not only those they kidnapped from Israel, but all civilians in Gaza as well," Schneider said on Friday.