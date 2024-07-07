'Those who crossed border were sentenced to death': Gantz backs civilian action on Oct. 7

MK Benny Gantz shared a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, addressing the case in which a civilian had been suspected of killing a Nukhba terrorist on October 7.

"October 7 was the most disastrous day in the country's history. On this day, many heroes arose - soldiers, members of standby units, policemen, and civilians - who fought bravely and many of them fell in battle.

"The evidence regarding the citizens arrested on suspicion of unlawfully killing terrorists is not in my hands, and I trust the law enforcement forces. Along with this, it is important to say on a principled level - anyone who dared to cross the border line that day was sentenced to death. All of them posed a clear and immediate danger," Gantz affirmed.

"We must remember, there were many weapons in the area, and some of the terrorists also functioned as drivers who kidnapped civilians," Gantz continued.

"Therefore - in this situation, of chaos, surprise, and guerilla fighting for many hours, we must give a broad back and full support to those who are fighting - soldier, policeman or citizen. This is our duty towards those who saved human lives and protected our country, and I believe that the law enforcement system will also act in this spirit," Gantz concluded.