IDF strikes Hezbollah infrastructure after two anti-tank missiles cross into Israel's North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 7, 2024 15:36

Earlier on Sunday, two anti-tank missiles were identified as fired from the Ayta al Sha'ab area towards Shetula, the IDF announced on Sunday. No casualties were reported. 

After identifying the source of the launch, IDF fighter jets attacked the Hezbollah military structure in the Ayta al Sha'ab area. 

Additionally, IDF fighter jets attacked terrorist infrastructure in the Naqoura area. 

Footage of IDF striking Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, July 7, 2024.

This follows alerts activated in northern Israel and the identification of 20 launches crossing into Israeli territory from Lebanon earlier on Sunday.

After the detected falls, fire and rescue teams worked to put out fires in the areas of Sasa and Tzavon, near Meron, Walla reported.

