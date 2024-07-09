IDF kills dozens of terrorists in Gaza City after reinvasion, dozens more in Rafah

After the IDF initiated a reinvasion of Gaza City, the IDF reported on Tuesday morning that it had eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area.

Israeli forces also reportedly found numerous weapons in the area.

The reinvasion of Gaza City followed a reinvasion of Shejaia, a neighborhood in the eastern portion of the city.

In Shejaia, the IDF also eliminated numerous terrorists and located weapons, including sniper gear, RPGs, grenades, and AK-47 assault rifles, during both above and below-ground operational activity, the military added.

Subterranean terror infrastructure in the vicinity was also demolished by Israeli troops. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. July 9, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

More operation activity in Rafah

To the south, in Rafah, IDF soldiers continued operational activity, killing dozens of additional terrorists in both close-quarters combat and via Israel Air Force airstrikes, the military added.

Throughout Gaza, over the past day, the IAF struck numerous targets, including subterranean shafts and other terror structures.