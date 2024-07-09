Airstrikes reported in Syria, Brazil backs PA with new trade agreement
Houthis attack ships, claims to conduct airstrikes on Eilat with Iraqi terror groups • Hezbollah claims attack on Mt. Hermon
Syrian media claims Israeli airstrike on Latakia port in northwestern Syria - report
Explosions were heard in Latakia, northwestern Syria, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, leading to local reports of Israeli airstrikes targeting the city's port, according to Saudi network al-Hadath.
Al-Hadath also reported that the Israeli raids on Latakia coincided with the arrival of two Iranian ships to the port of Latakia, and alleged that an air defense system belonging to Iranian militias was targeted on the coast of Baniyas.
Brazil adopts free trade with Palestinian Authority in show of support
Palestinian ambassador in Brasilia, Ibrahim Al Zeben, called Brazil's decision "courageous, supportive and timely."
Brazil has put into effect a free trade agreement with the Palestinian Authority that has been waiting for ratification for more than decade, in a show of support for the Palestinian people.
"The agreement is a concrete contribution to an economically viable Palestinian state, which can live peacefully and harmoniously with its neighbors," Brazil's foreign ministry said on Monday in a statement.
Keir Starmer’s gov’t expected to drop Netanyahu’s ICC challenge - report
The UK has until Friday to submit a fall claim, but the Guardian reported it was unlikely to go ahead with the filing.
The United Kingdom’s new Labour government is expected to drop its bid to delay the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, the Guardian reported on Monday.
State Attorney condemns incitement in case of suspected Oct.7 terrorist's murder
"Any attempt to portray the State Prosecution as going after IDF soldiers who have defamed themselves, whether in regular service or in the reserves, is shameful and, above all, grossly untrue."
State Attorney Amit Eisman wrote a letter on Monday evening about the investigation against the three suspects in the killing of the Nukhba terrorists. In the letter, Eisman wrote that correspondence was found with clear statements and descriptions regarding the manner of the killing, the reaction of the terrorists when they were beaten and before being killed, and the soldier's feeling of satisfaction upon their death.
IDF strikes terrorists hiding in school in Gaza
The IDF carried out precise attacks against terrorists hiding in a school in the Nuseirat area of Gaza on Monday night, the IDF announced.
Palau-flagged vessel Verbena attacked by Yemen's Houthis 'towed outside threat area'
The Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) confirmed on Monday the Palau-flagged cargo vessel Verbena that was attacked by Yemen's Houthis on June 13 has been towed away from its threat area and is en route to its next port of call.
The Verbena was targeted by three missiles while it was transiting the Gulf of Aden, 98 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden, JMIC said. Yemen's Houthi's later claimed responsibility for the attack.
PM, Gallant break over hostages: Does Netanyahu want partial or no deal? - analysis
The question is whether Gallant would consider resigning if he believes that Netanyahu torpedoed the deal, and whether this threat could push Netanyahu to comply with the deal.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has already been fired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in early 2023, before being unfired, and has been under threat of being fired several times since then.
Still, the Jerusalem Post understands that the break between Gallant and Netanyahu over the hostages deal is different to anything prior.
Nasrallah persists in tying Hezbollah's fate to Hamas's - analysis
Israel’s Defense Minister, in a visit to Mount Hermon on July 7, said that regardless of whether Hezbollah stops its attacks, Israel may continue to operate against Hezbollah.
Hezbollah terror leader Hassan Nasrallah slammed Israel in a statement on Sunday. “Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says that horrendous and unprecedented crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza have awakened the conscience of people in the West,” the Iranian state media IRNA reported.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says