Netanyahu to testify in public corruption trials from December

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will start testifying in his public corruption trial on December 2, the Jerusalem District Court ordered on Tuesday.

He is expected to testify and to be cross-examined for up to two months.

Netanyahu says too busy with war to follow case

Netanyahu had asked to push off his testimony until mid-spring 2025, while the prosecution had wanted his testimony to start soon after the summer court recess.

He had said he was too busy to follow the case due to the war, but the prosecution, and the court, said that a premise of him remaining prime minister during the trial, versus resigning as recommended by most legal officials, had been that he said he could handle both. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the District Court in Jerusalem to listen to the testimony of businessman Arnon Milchan's first day of testimony for Netanyahu's Case 1000 corruption trial on June 25, 2023. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

The case started in 2020 and the trial opened in spring 2021, but the prosecution is only finishing presenting its case in the near future.

One of its last witnesses, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, testifies next week.

Netanyahu faces three cases: Case 1000 the Illegal Gifts Affairs, Case 2000 the attempted media bribery Yediot Ahronot-Yisrael Hayom Affair, and Case 4000 the media bribery Bezeq-Walla! Affair.