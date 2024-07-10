Most Israelis support hostage deal to end the Israel-Hamas war - poll

Among all Israelis, 56% support a deal to release all the hostages and end the war in Gaza, however, on the northern front against Hezbollah, only 42% support pursuing a diplomatic agreement, according to an Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) report published Wednesday.

The survey was conducted between June 30 and July 2, 2024, with 600 men and women interviewed in Hebrew and 150 in Arabic. The maximum sampling error was ±3.58% at a confidence level of 95%.

According to the survey, 29.5% of Israelis support a deal that would release some of the hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, and 14.5% do not know. Among Arab Israelis, the number in support of a deal for the release of all hostages in exchange for a permanent ceasefire increased to 88%, and among only Jewish Israelis, it decreased to 50%. Left-wing voters align more with Arab Israelis at 86% in support of a permanent ceasefire for the release of all hostages, and more right-wing Israelis support a temporary ceasefire in exchange for the release of some of the hostages.

On the topic of a war with Hezbollah in the North, 75% of Arab Israelis support reaching a diplomatic agreement with the terrorist organization. Over 70% of left-wing Israelis agree.

In contrast, 43.5% of Jews support military victory over Hezbollah instead, and 59% of right-wing Jews agree. A minority of Israelis support continuing the same intensity of fighting with Hezbollah that has been ongoing since October. Firefighters respond to a fire near a rocket attack from Lebanon, amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, near Kiryat Shmona, northern Israel, June 14, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

When asked, “For how much longer will Israeli society be able to bear the burden of continued fighting,” among Jewish respondents, 29% believed Israel could continue fighting for only a few more months, and 22% thought it could continue for six more months. Among the same population, 34% believe Israel can remain at war for as long as it takes.

Questions over how long Israel can endure war

Among Arabs, 47% rate Israel’s ability to continue bearing the burden of war at just a few months, and 13% rate its ability at six months. Of the same population, 12% believe Israel can endure for as long as it takes. Nearly a quarter of Arab respondents (21%) did not know.

In response to the question of “What is the main issue that could bring about the fall of the government,” in all groups, 44.5% view the issue of tensions between the haredi parties and the other parties in the coalition, amid the conscription of haredim and the “Rabbis Law” as the issue that is most likely to topple the current government. Among Jews, 47% believe in this issue, and among Arabs, 32% believe this.