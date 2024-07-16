Police issues closure edicts to establishments that housed illegal residentents

On Monday night, Israel Police issued 30-day closure orders against two businesses in Kafr Kassem and Kafr Bara for employing and housing illegal residents from the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

In Kafr Bara, two West Bank residents were discovered working and residing without proper authorization to be in Israel. Meanwhile, in the industrial area of Kafr Kassem, a Gaza resident was found to have been working and living in a charcoal-selling business for four years.

Following the issuance of the closure orders, the business owners, who are residents of Holon and Kafr Bara, were summoned to the Kafr Kassem police station, where they signed the orders.