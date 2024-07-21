'Yemen paying the price for noble support of Gaza': claims Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson condemned the "Zionist regime's" strikes on Al Hudaydah on Saturday in a post on the ministry's X, formally Twitter, account on Sunday morning.

Iranian FM Spokesman Kanaani has strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s attacks on the #Yemeni port city of Hudaydah, saying the oppressed, but strong, people of Yemen are paying the price for their noble support of the innocent people, including women and children of #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/jS0i69nlL8 — Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran (@IRIMFA_EN) July 21, 2024

"The oppressed, but strong, people of Yemen are paying the price for their noble support of the innocent people, including women and children of #Gaza," the post read.