'Yemen paying the price for noble support of Gaza': claims Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 21, 2024 07:21

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson condemned the "Zionist regime's" strikes on Al Hudaydah on Saturday in a post on the ministry's X, formally Twitter, account on Sunday morning.

"The oppressed, but strong, people of Yemen are paying the price for their noble support of the innocent people, including women and children of #Gaza," the post read. 



