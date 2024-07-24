Netanyahu condemns campaign against Noa Argamani

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the campaign against Noa Argamani on Tuesday night, saying he was "shocked by the campaign directed against Noa Argamani. Noa went through torment in Hamas captivity, she longed to return to her mother before her death, and she managed to see her. This is not an easy experience either."

He then added: "Now that she is back, and she comes and stands together with the Prime Minister of Israel and the official delegation of the State of Israel for a very important speech before both houses of Congress in the USA, a campaign against her emerges? They tell her: 'It's a pity you got out of captivity.'

Is there no limit to the madness? There is a limit - this is the limit. Enough."