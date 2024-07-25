Jerusalem Post
Turkey arrests 72 people over suspected Islamic State ties, interior minister says

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Turkish authorities have arrested 72 people suspected of having ties to the terrorist group Islamic State in operations across 13 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

In his post, Yerlikaya stated they "will not tolerate any terrorists. We have only one goal; To fight without hesitation... until the last terrorist is neutralized."

Reuters contributed to this article.

