Turkey arrests 72 people over suspected Islamic State ties, interior minister says

Turkish authorities have arrested 72 people suspected of having ties to the terrorist group Islamic State in operations across 13 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

1️⃣3️⃣ ilde DEAŞ Terör Örgütüne yönelik gerçekleştirilen “GÜRZ-1” operasyonlarında 7️⃣2️⃣ şüpheli yakalandı❗Teröristlerin hiçbirine göz açtırmayacağız. Tek bir hedefimiz var; son terörist etkisiz hale getirilinceye kadar sizlerin duası ve desteği ile durmadan, duraksamadan… pic.twitter.com/EQWwlFStu0 — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) July 25, 2024

In his post, Yerlikaya stated they "will not tolerate any terrorists. We have only one goal; To fight without hesitation... until the last terrorist is neutralized."

Reuters contributed to this article.