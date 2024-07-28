Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF strikes Hezbollah targets deep in Lebanon after deadly rocket attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IAF struck multiple Hezbollah terror targets deep within Lebanese territory and southern Lebanon on Sunday, the IDF reported.

IDF strikes on Hezbollah terror targets deep in Lebanese territory. July 28, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The targets taken out included weapon caches and terrorist infrastructures in the areas of Chabriha, Borj El Chmali, Beqaa, Kfarkela, Rab El Thalathine, Khiam, and Tayr Harfa.

This strike follows a Hezbollah rocket strike that killed 12 Druze children and teenagers in northern Galilee on Saturday evening.



