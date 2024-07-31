Jerusalem Post
IDF responds to shooting in the West Bank, one man is seriously wounded

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: JULY 31, 2024 06:54

The IDF is responding to a terrorist shooting in the Hebron area in which one 50-year-old man was seriously wounded, the IDF reported early Wednesday morning.

According to initial reports, a terrorist fired at an Israeli vehicle between Kiryat Arba and Beit Einun and then attacked the driver, stabbing him in his hand and head, Ynet reported.

The driver is being treated by emergency responders from Save the Children and Magen David Adom. He has been evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, Ynet reported.

This is a developing story.



