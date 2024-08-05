Jordan, Saudi FMs tell Iran it must stay out of air space if it attacks Israel - report

The Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi informed Tehran that if it responds to Israel's assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Jordan will not allow it to enter its airspace, Sky News Arabia reported.

Riyadh has declared it will not allow Iranian missiles or drones to pass through its airspace en route to Israel, a senior member of the Saudi royal family told Kan News on Monday evening. The official emphasized, "Riyadh will not allow any foreign object to pass through."

This statement was also sent directly to Iran.

Safadi made this statement during his visit to Tehran on Sunday.

Potential Iranian attack

Numerous Israeli officials have said in recent days that they believe that a potential Iranian attack on Israel would primarily target military sites. Objects are seen in the sky above Jerusalem after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Jerusalem April 14, 2024. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

While such an attack is not expected to escalate into a full-scale war, it is anticipated to be more severe than the drone assault in April.

Iran has repeatedly threatened to attack Israel following the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday.