Jordanian FM: We would have acted the same if the attack came from Israel

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told CNN on Monday that Jordan seeks to de-escalate tensions in the region following Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel.

Safadi said that Jordan's response to Sunday's attack, which saw the Jordanian air force down several Iranian drones over its airspace, would have been the same whether the threat had originated from Iran, Israel, or elsewhere.

Citing statements made to the Al-Mamlaka TV channel, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported that Safadi also said that Jordan's response to the attacks is "an ongoing policy to intercept anything that endangers Jordan because our top priority is defending Jordan, the lives and property of its people and the country's security and stability."

Despite these statements, Jordan summoned the Iranian ambassador to Amman on Sunday immediately following Iran's attack on Israel.

CNN asked the official if Jordan had any warning from Iran prior to the attack, to which the foreign minister said that "it was no secret" to the region that Iran would retaliate in some form following Israel's strike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force Commanders.

Jordan seeks regional stability in face of Israel-Iran attacks

He said that Jordan's stances on the security of the region had remained unchanged, including the need to retain security.

Jordan has reiterated that as a sovereign nation, it has the right to manage its own affairs and interests and would not bolster Iranian agendas within Jordanian territory, MEMRI reported, citing Al-Mamlaka.

Safadi also noted that Jordan is still concerned about the rights of Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Safadi concluded by telling CNN that Jordan seeks to be a party to assist in pursuing a two-state solution that would see the formation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.