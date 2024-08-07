IDF warns Gazans to evacuate Beit Hanoun, reinvasion imminent

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned Gazan civilians in the Beit Hanoun area of Gaza, including those in the Manshiyya and Sheikh Zayed neighborhoods and those currently residing in shelters in the vicinity, to evacuate the area in a post to X, formerly Twitter, early Wednesday morning.

Beit Hanoun is a city located in the northern portion of the Gaza Strip.

#عاجل ‼️ نداء الى كل المتواجدين في منطقة بيت حانون واحياء المنشية والشيخ زايد والنازحين في داخل المآوي في المنطقة⭕️حماس والمنظمات الإرهابية تطلق الصواريخ من منطقتكم نحو دولة اسرائيل. جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي سوف يعمل بقوة وفوراً ضدهم.⭕️من اجل أمنكم، اخلوا بشكل فوري الى المآوي… pic.twitter.com/PkYwwJqEc2 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 6, 2024

Adraee noted that Hamas and other terrorist organizations were using the area to fire rockets at Israel, and the IDF was set to "act forcefully against them."

The Arabic-language spokesperson added that those in the area should immediately evacuate to shelters in central Gaza City.

Rockets fired from northern Gaza

On Tuesday evening, rocket alarms sounded in the southern Israeli localities of Ashkelon, Sderot, Ibim, Nir Am, and Zikim.

Shortly thereafter, the IDF reported that it had identified three launches crossing from northern Gaza.

The military added that one of the launches was intercepted by Israel's aerial defense array, and the others fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.