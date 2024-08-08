Jerusalem Post
UK FM pushes Israeli government to condemn Smotrich's call to starve Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The UK's Foreign Minister David Lammy has called on the Israeli government to condemn Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's calls to starve Gaza, calling it a clear violation of international law.

Smotrich said it was justified and moral to block humanitarian aid to Gaza even if two million Gazans die of hunger.

“We can’t, in the current global reality, manage a war. Nobody will let us cause 2 million civilians to die of hunger, even though it might be justified and moral until our hostages are returned," he said at a conference on Monday.

There have been rumors that the new UK Labour government would block weapons sales to Israel if Israel was found to be violating international law.

