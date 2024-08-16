Hezbollah publishes threating video showing underground tunnels equipped with missiles

The terror group Hezbollah published a threatening video on Friday showcasing giant underground tunnels from which missiles are launched, which contain lighting, technology, and space for the passage of trucks and motorcycles, the official Telegram of Al Mayadeen news channel showed.

The text of the video threatened Israel, stating that "Israel will face a destiny and reality it didn't expect any day. War with us [Hezbollah] extends across all of Palestine from the Lebanese border to the Jordanian border. To the Red Sea, to Kiryat Shmona, to Eilat."