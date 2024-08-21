Over 100 Canadian Jewish institutions, synagogues, targeted in mass bomb threat

Over 100 Jewish institutions and synagogues across Canada were targeted with a mass email bomb threat early Wednesday morning, according to Canadian police, politicians, and Jewish institutions.

Thornhill MP Melissa Lantsman and Eglinton-Lawrence MP Marco Mendicino gave estimates on social media that between 100-125 Jewish institutions were targeted in the mass bomb threat.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs issued a statement assuring that consultation with law enforcement indicated that there was no imminent threat and the emails were designed to "disrupt lives."

The Toronto Police Service said that it was aware of the threats made to Jewish organizations across Canada and would continue to assess the impact of the incident on the city. Some buildings were evacuated as a precaution.

Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather and Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi stated on X that the Adath Israel–Poale Zedek–Anshei Ozeroff Congregation in the Montreal suburb was targeted. Housefather said that the building was no operating normally after security protocols were followed.

"Those who make threats to any religious institution in Canada, whether churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, gurdwaras, etc; should be charged and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Housefather said on social media. "Nobody should be intimidated from entering community buildings."

B'nai Brith Canada notified that it had been targeted in the threat, and that authorities were treating it as a hate crime and taking "immediate, decisive action."

"In a country where all citizens should feel safe, these cowardly threats aim to terrorize our communities and erode our Canadian values," said B'nai Brith. "The incitement we have been seeing almost daily in every city, on all our streets and in all our campuses across Canada have created this permissive environment."

Lantsman blamed the ruling Liberal Party government for failing to address rising levels of antisemitism in the country, and demanded action ahead of the start of the school year and Jewish holidays.

"As schools return and the Jewish high holiday season approaches, Jewish communities deserve to feel safe and protected as they join together for the holidays," said Lantsman.

Special Envoy for Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism Deborah Lyons noted that the threats came on International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

"This is where unchecked incitement and celebration of terrorism leads," Lyons said on social media. "Laws must be enforced, glorification of terror -- including praise for Hamas and Oct 7th -- must be dealt with seriously, and Canadians must come together to protect the Jewish community from threats and attacks."