Toronto police seek Scream mask vandal for anti-Israel graffiti at Jewish sites

Canadian law enforcement is seeking a vandal who wore a black robe and the mask of the horror film Scream’s antagonist when vandalizing a synagogue and several businesses with anti-Israel graffiti last Monday, York Regional Police announced on Tuesday. In footage released by police, a person in a Ghostface mask spray-painted a sign before fleeing the scene. The culprit is the lone suspect in several incidents in the cities of Vaughan and Markham in the Greater Toronto Area's Jewish community were "unacceptable."

"Our Jewish neighbors deserve to live their lives without fear, and to be and feel safe at all times," said Del Duca. Culprit leaving the premises of a Toronto synagogue that they allegedly vandalised. (credit: Toronto Police )

The businesses tagged by the Ghostface vandal with “Free Palestine” and “Free Gaza” graffiti included a Sobeys Supermarket with a large kosher section, the Gates of Zion Book store, and a Starbucks cafe. A Jewish community center was also vandalized, according to the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of Greater Toronto. Thornhill MP Melissa Lantsman said that members of the Jewish community were terrified after the seven incidents of vandalism in York, as well as recent arsons of a school bus in a Jewish neighborhood, a shed at a Jewish day school, and signs in front of a synagogue.

Toronto Police arrested a homeless man on Thursday for arson of the storage shed at Leo Baeck Day School on Tuesday but said there was no suspicion of antisemitic motivation. The police are still investigating the arson of the bus and signs in front of the Kehillat Shaarei Torah synagogue and Temple Sinai Congregation of Toronto. One of the destroyed signs at Kehillat Shaarei Torah, which has been the target of vandalism several times since October, called for the return of hostages held by Hamas, according to the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

More security for Toronto Jews

On Friday, Toronto Police announced they were increasing police presence and visibility in some neighborhoods as part of a “Project Magnify” initiative. Law enforcement did not explicitly state that they were seeking to deter attacks on Jewish sites, although they showed a synagogue in a video explaining the operations. “Project Magnify will help people enjoy their neighborhoods, places of worship, and public spaces with a greater sense of security while providing opportunities for community members to engage with police,” Toronto Police said on social media.