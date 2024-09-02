Jerusalem Post
Starlink arrives in Israel, to be transferred to North in case of extreme scenario

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 2, 2024 10:37

Starlink infrastructure has arrived in Israel and is set to be transferred to Israel's North, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

It is expected to be of use in the case of an extreme scenario in the North. 

