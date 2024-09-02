Starlink arrives in Israel, to be transferred to North in case of extreme scenario

Starlink infrastructure has arrived in Israel and is set to be transferred to Israel's North, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

עשרות עמדות סטארלינק נחתו בישראל. רשויות, בתי חולים ומרכזי חירום בצפון יקבלו בימים הקרובים עמדה כזו לחמ״ל המרכזי. העמדה תספק WIFI לווייני לכל המתחם ותאפשר רציפות תקשורתית במקרי עלטה ובתרחישי יחוס למיניהם. וזוהי רק ההתחלה.נמשיך לחבר את ישראל בשגרה ובחירום. תודה לרח״ל,… pic.twitter.com/LU14FoOBhZ — שלמה קרעי - Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) September 2, 2024

It is expected to be of use in the case of an extreme scenario in the North.