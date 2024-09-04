Jerusalem Post
Danish police detain activist Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest

By REUTERS

Danish police on Wednesday apprehended activist Greta Thunberg at a Copenhagen protest against the war in Gaza, a spokesperson for the student group organizing the demonstration said.

A police spokesperson told Reuters that six people were detained at the scene at Copenhagen University after some 20 people blocked the entrance to a building and three entered.

Police declined to confirm the identities of those arrested, but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation told Reuters that Thunberg had been held.

A picture of Thunberg published by the daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg wearing what the newspaper said were handcuffs.

