Eight arrested at London pro-Palestine march for assault offenses

Eight people were arrested at a pro-Palestine march in London on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police (Met Police) announced in a Saturday X/Twitter post.

Thousands of protesters set off from Piccadilly Circus and headed through central London, according to British media. Six were arrested for "racially aggravated Public Order offenses in relation to signs and a gesture," "criminal damage," and "assault," according to the Met Police.

Two counter-protesters were arrested on suspicion of breach of peace and assaulting police officers, Met Police added.