Eight arrested at London pro-Palestine march for assault offenses

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Eight people were arrested at a pro-Palestine march in London on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police (Met Police) announced in a Saturday X/Twitter post. 

Thousands of protesters set off from Piccadilly Circus and headed through central London, according to British media. Six were arrested for "racially aggravated Public Order offenses in relation to signs and a gesture," "criminal damage," and "assault," according to the Met Police.

Two counter-protesters were arrested on suspicion of breach of peace and assaulting police officers, Met Police added.

Yemen's Houthis say they shot down US MQ-9 drone over Marib governorate
By REUTERS
09/07/2024 11:59 PM
Lebanese paramedics killed in Israeli strike, Lebanese ministry says
By REUTERS
09/07/2024 07:34 PM
EU official Josep Borrell announces plans to visit Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2024 07:22 PM
Social media platform X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows
By REUTERS
09/07/2024 05:59 PM
Two Hezbollah drones fell in south Lebanon while on their way to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2024 05:29 PM
Family of killed US-Turkish activist demands independent investigation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2024 05:26 PM
UK spy chief still expecting Iranian retaliation for Haniyeh's death
By REUTERS
09/07/2024 03:07 PM
Police investigate body of 40-year-old man found in Holon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2024 11:28 AM
US Central Command destroys Houthi UAV in Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2024 11:26 AM
Russian drone debris found next to Ukraine's parliament building
By REUTERS
09/07/2024 10:34 AM
4.9M earthquake rattles Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/07/2024 09:50 AM
Attacker stabs 30-year-old man at beach in Caesarea
By WALLA!
09/07/2024 08:59 AM
Israeli strike on Hamas command center sees thirteen Palestinians killed
By REUTERS
09/07/2024 05:00 AM
Republican former VP Dick Cheney says he will vote for Kamala Harris
By REUTERS
09/07/2024 01:41 AM
US sees potential Iran transfer of missiles to Russia as alarming
By REUTERS
09/07/2024 12:14 AM