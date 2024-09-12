IDF reveals Hamas terrorists killed in school strike were also UNRWA employees

A day after UNRWA said that its staffers were killed in a strike on the Al Jaouni School in the area of Nuseirat in central Gaza, the IDF revealed on Thursday that nine terrorists had been eliminated in the strike.

After UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the deaths of 6 UNRWA workers on Wednesday, the IDF said that it requested the details of the staff so that it could investigate - a request the military claimed remains unfulfilled.

What is "unacceptable,” @antonioguterres, is the fact you refuse to recognize reality and continue to distort it. Terrorists operating out of civilian buildings previously used by @UNRWA are not "innocent." It is unconscionable that the UN continues to condemn Israel in its… https://t.co/ThWltXRqFY — Danny Danon דני דנון (@dannydanon) September 12, 2024

The terrorists eliminated in the strike

Muhammad Adnan Abu Zayd, a UNRWA employee and one of the nine terrorists listed, launched mortars at Israel as part of his role in Hamas's Military Wing, the military said. UNRWA sack containing explosives, August 22, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Yasser Ibrahim Abu Sharar, another of the eliminated terrorists and an employee of UNRWA, reportedly acted as both a member of Hamas's military wing, the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, and as an operative in Hamas's emergency bureau in Nuseirat.

The military also said that Ayad Matar was both an UNRWA employee and a terrorist in Hamas's military wing.

The other terrorists named by the IDF were Aysar Karadia, a member of the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, and Bassem Majed Shaheen, who took part in Hamas's October 7 attack and was also a member of the group's military wing.

Also named were Amar al-Jadili and Akram Saber al-Ghalaydi, both members of Hamas's military wing and operatives in the group's Internal Security Forces.

Muhammad Issa Abu al-Amir, involved in the October 7 attack, was also part of Hamas's military wing. Finally, the IDF identified Sharif Salam as a member of Hamas's military wing.