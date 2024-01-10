A Telegram channel consisting of 3,000 UNRWA teachers in Gaza filled with posts expressing support for the Hamas massacre that took place on October 7 was exposed by a UN Watch report on Wednesday.

Shortly after the infiltration into Israel began, members of the group praised the perpetrators as "heroes," lauded the education received by the terrorists, shared images of dead or captured Israelis, and called for the execution of hostages.

Abhorrent approvals

The chat group contains numerous files containing UNRWA staff names, ID numbers, schedules, and curriculum materials. Despite its intended purpose of supporting UNRWA teachers, the group frequently shares videos, photos, and messages that encourage jihadi terrorism and openly celebrate the Hamas massacre and the rape of civilians.

One example from the report is UNRWA teacher Abdallah Mehjez, who urged Gazan civilians not to heed warnings to move out of harm’s way and instead to serve as human shields. Before UNRWA, Abdallah worked for the BBC.

Hillel Neuer, the executive director of UN Watch, a Geneva-based non-governmental organization monitoring the United Nations, described the Telegram group as a hub for UNRWA teachers' incitement to jihadi terrorism. Hillel Neuer addresses the ‘We Have a Dream Summit’ in 2011. (credit: UN Watch)

“This is the motherlode of UNRWA teachers’ incitement to jihadi terrorism,” he stated.

Hillel Neuer has taken to Twitter, urging the UN and its member states to take action. In a Wednesday thread on X, formerly Twitter, he documented numerous examples of the thousands of inflammatory posts within the group.