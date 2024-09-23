Teachers' Union secures salary improvements after successful negotiations with government

The Teachers' Union announced the successful conclusion of negotiations with the Ministries of Education and Finance, Israeli media reported on Sunday night.

Among the agreements reached, teachers' salaries will not be deducted due to the strike, their salaries will increase by NIS 1,200 per month starting from the September paycheck, and they will receive a one-time bonus of NIS 9,600 for the year 2023.

The chairman of the Teachers' Union, Ran Erez, praised the outcome, stating, "I would like to thank our dedicated high school teachers who participated in the fight for the advancement of the education system, the protection of public education, organized labor, and social solidarity in the teachers' plight.