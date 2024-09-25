Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF soldiers kill 40 terrorists across Gaza, destroy Hamas infrastructure

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Upwards of 40 terrorists were killed during fighting across the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported Wednesday.

The terrorists killed were members of the rocket division, the weapons division, and the intelligence division.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, targeted raids were carried out in Beit Lahia to destroy Hamas infrastructure.

During the operation, the fighters located and destroyed three groups of launchers, 27 launchers in total.

In one of them, three were found loaded with rockets ready to be launched immediately.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
IDF Northern Command chief: Israel entering new phase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 03:37 PM
Rocket shrapnel wounds two in western Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 02:05 PM
Hezbollah rocket hits assisted living building in the Safed area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 11:58 AM
Tunisia coast guard recovers bodies of 13 African migrants
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 11:25 AM
Killing valuable Hezbollah members will not beat it, Iran says
By REUTERS
09/25/2024 11:21 AM
Palestinian arrested on Highway 55, weapon and drugs found in vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 10:59 AM
WikiLeaks' Assange to make first public appearance since release
By REUTERS
09/25/2024 10:51 AM
Hezbollah attempts to hit Israel Electric facility, no damage reported
By YOAV ITIEL
09/25/2024 10:21 AM
Israel dragging region into war, say Jordan, Egypt and Iraq
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 10:01 AM
IAF intercepts UAV approaching Israel from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 09:34 AM
IAF begins another wave of strikes on Lebanon - report
By MAARIV
09/25/2024 09:12 AM
Netanyahu to fly tomorrow to UNGA Thursday, returning Saturday
By TAL SHALEV
09/25/2024 08:07 AM
IDF Arabic spox to Lebanese evacuees: Do not return home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 07:54 AM
Extensive airstrikes target Beqaa Valley area of Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/25/2024 04:01 AM
France's Emmanuel Macron sets terms for Iran
By REUTERS
09/25/2024 03:51 AM