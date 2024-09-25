IDF soldiers kill 40 terrorists across Gaza, destroy Hamas infrastructure

Upwards of 40 terrorists were killed during fighting across the Gaza Strip, the IDF reported Wednesday.

The terrorists killed were members of the rocket division, the weapons division, and the intelligence division.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, targeted raids were carried out in Beit Lahia to destroy Hamas infrastructure.

During the operation, the fighters located and destroyed three groups of launchers, 27 launchers in total.

In one of them, three were found loaded with rockets ready to be launched immediately.