IDF follow up strikes eliminate Hezbollah missile unit commander and IRGC commander

IDF follow-up strikes on the Beirut suburb of Dahiya have eliminated a Hezbollah missile unit commander and his deputy and may have eliminated an IRGC commander, according to Israeli media early Saturday morning.

The IDF struck several targets across the country only hours after a strike on Beirut, which targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli military that the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit, Muhammad Ali Ismail, and his deputy, Hossein Ahmed Ismail, had been killed in southern Lebanon.

Ali Ismail was responsible for many attacks against Israel, including the launch of missiles toward the center of the country on September 25, according to Walla.

IDF strikes also targeted Hezbollah weapons depots and manufacturing sites in Beirut. The IDF had forewarned residents of these districts that they would need to evacuate immediately, only a few hours before.

Hezbollah denied that the targeted buildings were used as weapons depots. Smoke rises from Beirut southern suburbs, Lebanon September 20, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The IDF also launched a series of strikes on the area near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre after rockets had been launched at Safed.

IRGC commander eliminated

IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan may have been eliminated in the IDF strike on the Beirut suburb, Dahiya, according to Iranian media.

Nilforoushan was a key player in Iranian actions in the region, advising Hezbollah on military and diplomatic affairs, according to Khabar Online.

He is believed to have played a major role in crushing protests against the Iranian regime and fought with the Assad regime during the Syrian civil war.