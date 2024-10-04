Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Sirens sound in Haifa Bay, surrounding areas as rocket barrage launched at northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 4, 2024 07:56

A barrage of rockets was launched at northern Israel on Friday morning, the IDF confirmed shortly after.

Following the sirens that sounded between 7:01 and 7:04 in the Haifa Bay and Western Galilee areas, approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, the military confirmed.  Most of the aerial attack was intercepted by the IAF, however, some rockets were allowed to fall in open areas.

Israel Police confirmed that there have been no casualties, according to Maariv, but said that there has been some minor property damage. 

Police are currently searching sites where rockets, or fragments of rockets, may have fallen.

Interceptions of rockets launched at northern Israel on October 4, 2024. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
Interceptions of rockets launched at northern Israel on October 4, 2024. (credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
 
