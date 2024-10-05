Nasrallah's presumed successor Hashem Safieddine killed in Israeli strike in Beirut - Al Hadath

Hashem Safieddine, the presumed successor of former Hezbollah secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah, was killed along with those with him in an Israeli strike in southern Beirut on Friday, the Saudi news organization Al Hadath reported on Saturday morning.

The Saudi outlet claimed that Israel had confirmed the elimination, but The Jerusalem Post has not yet been able to verify the Saudi report.

Israel allegedly tried to eliminate Safieddine in the Dahieh suburb in Beirut, Israeli media reported overnight between Friday and Saturday, citing Lebanese reports.

A view of damage caused by previous Israeli airstrikes, as smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, at Choueifat district, in Beirut, Lebanon, October 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki)

Later, three Israeli officials told the New York Times on Saturday morning that the strikes targeted a meeting of senior Hezbollah officials, including Safieddine.

This is a developing story.

Maya Gur Arieh contributed to this report.