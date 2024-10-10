Former national security advisor Hulata expresses shock by Israeli response to Iran attack

Former National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata told Army Radio that the lack of Israeli response to Iran's missile attack on October 1 "is surprising," Army Radio posted on X/Twitter on Thursday.

ראש המל"ל לשעבר חולתא: "העובדה שישראל עדיין לא הגיבה על התקיפה האיראנית - מפתיעה. זה כנראה מבטא התלבטויות מאוד עמוקות לגבי מה צריך לתקוף"#בוקר_טוב_ישראל @efitriger pic.twitter.com/HE7QswwdRI — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 10, 2024

"The fact that Israel has not yet responded to the Iranian attack is surprising. It likely reflects very deep deliberations about what should be targeted," Hulata said.