Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Former national security advisor Hulata expresses shock by Israeli response to Iran attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata told Army Radio that the lack of Israeli response to Iran's missile attack on October 1 "is surprising," Army Radio posted on X/Twitter on Thursday.

"The fact that Israel has not yet responded to the Iranian attack is surprising. It likely reflects very deep deliberations about what should be targeted," Hulata said. 

UK maritime security agency receives report of incident near Yemen
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 09:07 AM
Hurricane Milton weakens to Category 1 hurricane, NHC says
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 08:41 AM
Egypt's president to visit Eritrea on Thursday, presidency says
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 08:23 AM
Mikveh in Nahariya shuts down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 07:31 AM
Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 05:25 AM
UK maritime security agency receives report of incident southwest of Yem
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 04:20 AM
Trump rejects Fox News invite to debate Harris in late October
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 03:47 AM
Alleged Israeli strike on Homs, Syria - report
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 02:00 AM
IDF warns residents of Beirut's southern suburb to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 01:17 AM
IAF intercepts drone above Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 11:49 PM
Some 220 Hezbollah rockets crossed into Israel on Wednesday, IDF says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 11:33 PM
IAF kills terrorist in Hezbollah's Syrian terror cell
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 10:38 PM
Sudan's RSF accuses Egypt of being involved in airstrikes on troops
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 09:58 PM
US helping Americans leave Lebanon ahead of potential Israeli strike
By REUTERS
10/09/2024 09:36 PM
Israeli navy ship intercepts UAV from Lebanon, IAF strikes terror target
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2024 06:52 PM