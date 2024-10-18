Two wounded in terror attack in Dead Sea area, hunt for terrorist ensues

The military said IDF troops killed two terrorists who crossed into Israeli territory from Jordan in the area of the Dead Sea.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 18, 2024 11:52
IDF soldiers operating near Kalkilya in the West Bank, May 5, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Two people were moderately and lightly wounded in a terrorist shooting attack near Neot Kikar in the Dead Sea area, Israeli media reported on Friday. 

The military said IDF troops killed two terrorists who crossed into Israeli territory from Jordan in the area of the Dead Sea while ground and aerial searches were underway after an additional terrorist had probably fled the scene. 

Earlier, the military said that having identified terrorists infiltrating Israeli territory, troops were dispatched to the area.

Two terrorists who opened fire at the soldiers were subsequently killed, the IDF said. 

The vehicle used by the terrorists in the terror attack in the Dead Sea area. October 18, 2024. (credit: Via Maariv)
The vehicle used by the terrorists in the terror attack in the Dead Sea area. October 18, 2024. (credit: Via Maariv)

IDF soldiers were searching the area, the military added. 

This is a developing story. 



