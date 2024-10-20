Some 70 Hezbollah rockets cross into northern Israel in latest barrage

Some 70 Hezbollah rockets crossed into northern Israel on Sunday, the military said, following the sirens that sounded in the area at 11:09 a.m. local time.

The IDF added that the Israel Air Force had intercepted some of the rockets while others had impacted in the area.

Firefighters were operating to extinguish fires that had erupted as a result of the hits, the military noted.

At 11:09 a.m., sirens were triggered in Acre, Nahariya, and Rosh Hanikra, among other locations. Haifa port (credit: Erez Michaeli)

Earlier barrage to the area

Earlier, the military said three rockets had crossed into Israel from Lebanon, following the sirens that sounded in the Haifa and the Carmel area in northern Israel at 09:49 a.m. and at 9:37 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story.