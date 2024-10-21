Former President Donald Trump describes US-Saudi relations as 'wonderful' - report

Former US President Donald Trump described US-Saudi relations as positive, noting they were "wonderful" during his presidency and remain strong today, Saudi Arabian-based newspaper Al Arabiya reported on Monday overnight.

During the exclusive interview, Trump expressed admiration for the Saudi leadership and the ongoing partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, noting that under his government, it would be "great," while he doesn't "think it'll be good at all" under President Joe Biden's and Vice President Kamala Harris's governments.

He expressed respect for King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, highlighting the Crown Prince's global recognition and effective leadership. Trump called him a "truly visionary" leader who has implemented innovative initiatives and is "doing something great."