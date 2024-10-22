Jerusalem Post
US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Israel to revive ceasefire talks

By REUTERS
OCTOBER 22, 2024 10:22

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Tuesday for meetings with Israeli leaders, the first stop of a wider Middle East tour to launch another push for an elusive ceasefire.

The top US diplomat's latest trip - his 11th to the region since Palestinian Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel on October 7 of last year, triggering the Gaza war - comes as the IDF has intensified its campaign in the Palestinian enclave as well as in Lebanon against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Blinken will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other officials during the day as part of a week-long Middle East visit that also includes Jordan and Qatar.

Blinken will underscore that additional food, medicine, and other humanitarian aid must be delivered to civilians in Gaza and discuss securing the release of the remaining hostages.

Diplomatic efforts have thus far failed to bring an end to the year-long Gaza war and its spillover conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which has dramatically intensified in recent weeks after a year of exchanging fire mostly across Lebanon's southern border.

This is a developing story.



