Rocket slams into building after barrage unleashed on northern Israel

Twenty-five projectiles were identified crossing over from Lebanon into Israel following the Wednesday rocket barrage that targeted northern Israel, the IDF announced shortly after the incident.

During the barrage, sirens were heard in Israel's Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, and Haifa Bay. According to Israel's military, most of the projectiles were intercepted, while others struck in identified areas.

Footage released by N12 showed a building in the Naaman industrial area after being hit by the strike and sustaining significant damage.

Flames can be seen in the building.

25 שיגורים במטח לגליל העליון ולמפרץ: פגיעה באזור התעשייה נעמן, אין נפגעים | כל העדכוניםhttps://t.co/exdVUKRdLr | @_Gitsis_ pic.twitter.com/7MWdcwxEAI — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) October 23, 2024

Smoke trails are seen as rockets launched from Lebanon into Northern Israel are intercepted by Israeli anti missile system, as it seen from the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, October 9, 2024. (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

No reports of any wounded

Following the barrage, MDA said that medical teams were en route to the areas where rocket strikes were identified. There have been no reports of any wounded.

Additionally, the Israel Air Force intercepted a total of four drones on Wednesday morning following drone sirens that also sounded in northern Israel, the military said.

This is a developing story.