IDF announces deaths of four fallen soldiers in northern Gaza Strip

The IDF announced on Tuesday the deaths of four soldiers who fell in battle against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers served in the IDF's Multidimensional Unit.

Among the four was Captain Yehonatan (Joni) Keren, 22, from the moshav Moledet in Lower Galilee.

The other three soldiers all held the rank of Staff Sergeant. The IDF named them as 20-year-old Nisim Meytal from Hadera, 21-year-old Aviv Gilboa from the Halamish, in the West Bank, and 22-year-old Naor Haimov from Rosh HaAyin near Petah Tikva.

Additionally, another officer in the unit was severely wounded and was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

This is a developing story.