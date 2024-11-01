IDF announces fallen soldier Yarden Zakay, who succumbed to wounds from Gaza battle

Capt. Yarden Zakay succumbed to wounds sustained while fighting in the Gaza Strip on September 17, 2024, the IDF announced on Friday morning.

Captain Zakay, 21 years old, from Hadera, was a platoon commander in the Shaked Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade.

He was posthumously promoted from the rank of lieutenant to captain.

The funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the military cemetery in Hadera, according to unconfirmed social media posts. A member of the military reacts at the funeral of Israeli soldier Yedidya Asher Lev, who was killed in the northern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing ground operation of the Israeli army against Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in the Israeli settlement Heinanit, in the West Bank, Novemb (credit: REUTERS/SHIR TOREM)

Death toll of soldiers continues to rise

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Captain Yarden Zakay raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to over 900.

Some 366 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.