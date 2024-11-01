IDF announces fallen soldier Yarden Zakay, who succumbed to wounds from Gaza battle

Capt. Yarden Zakay succumbed to wounds sustained while fighting in the Gaza Strip on September 17, 2024, the IDF announced on Friday morning.
Captain Zakay, 21 years old, from Hadera, was a platoon commander in the Shaked Battalion, Givati Brigade.
He was posthumously promoted from the rank of lieutenant to captain.
The funeral will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the military cemetery in Hadera, according to unconfirmed social media posts.
Death toll of soldiers continues to rise
According to the IDF's tally, the death of Captain Yarden Zakay raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to over 900.
Some 366 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.