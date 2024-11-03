Iran says airspace remains open

Iran's airspace remains open, Ja’afar Yazerlou, the spokesman of the Civil Aviation Organization told Iranian state media site IRNA on Sunday.

The official's comments came after rumors that the airspace had closed in preparation for an impending attack on Israel.

“The source of the claims shared on hostile websites and news agencies on a NOTAM issued for November 4-6 for aircraft passing through Iran was a Hebrew tweet, which is strongly rejected, and such claims are absolutely untrue," Yazerlou said.