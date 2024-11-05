US: Gallant was important partner, we’ll work collaboratively with Katz

The Biden administration cautiously responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to fire Gallant.

“Gallant has been an important partner on all matters related to the defense of Israel,” a National Security Council spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post.

“As close partners, we will continue to work collaboratively with Israel’s next Defense Minister. “We refer you to the Israeli government for more information on its personnel decisions,” the spokesperson said.

A source in the Biden administration told KAN that the decision to worry Gallant is "worrying."