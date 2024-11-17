Jerusalem Post
Some 15 projectiles intercepted over Israel's North, crash in open areas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Some 15 projectiles crossing into Israeli territory from Lebanon either crashed in open areas or were intercepted by the IDF, the military reported on Sunday afternoon.

The IDF identified the barrage after sirens sounded in the North between 4:21 p.m. and 4:23 p.m.

Shortly after sirens initially sounded in the area, Israel's emergency medical service, Magen David Adom, stated that response teams were en route to the area of a reported rocket strike.

No casualties or property damage have thus far been reported.



