Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

‘Wing-to-shoulder’: Air Force Chief Tomer Bar visits Jabalya, Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force Chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar affirmed that the air force was present to provide 24/7 support for troops on the ground during a tour of the Jabalya area of northern Gaza, the IDF reported on Sunday evening.

“For over a year, all Israeli Air Force units have been operating wing-to-shoulder with the brave soldiers on the ground,” Maj.-Gen. Bar said. “I want you to know that while you are here fighting the enemy on the ground, the Israeli Air Force operates 24/7 to provide effective fire support to every unit, in every location.”

The tour was conducted with 162nd Division head, Brig.-Gen Itzik Cohen, and Givati Brigade commander Col. Liron Batito, along with other senior IDF commanders, the IDF added.

“For over a year, we have been fighting across the entirety of Gaza, constantly supported by the personnel of the Israeli air force from above,” Brig.-Gen Cohen said. “Together, we’ve learned how to complete operational tasks effectively, powerfully strike the enemy, and dominate every area we reach. Here in Jabaliya, we are employing significant aerial firepower, which is a key component in our battle in this sector.”



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Airstrike on Beirut apartment, vehicle targets Hezbollah leader, 1 dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 09:03 PM
Senior Hamas officials in Turkey after Qatar says leadership unwelcome
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 08:27 PM
Around 1,500 killed in Bangladesh protests that ousted PM Hasina
By REUTERS
11/17/2024 07:04 PM
Ultra-Orthodox Bnei Brak demonstration halts traffic on Highway 4
By ALON HACHMON
11/17/2024 05:31 PM
Republican senator calls on House to share Matt Gaetz ethics report
By REUTERS
11/17/2024 05:20 PM
Foreign Ministry warns Israelis in Greece to avoid areas of protests
By MAARIV ONLINE
11/17/2024 05:07 PM
Mossad chief to present hostage deal plan at Sunday evening discussion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 03:49 PM
IAF intercepts rockets from Lebanon, others fall in open areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 11:42 AM
Mass evacuation after unexploded bomb discovered in Osnabrück, Germany
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 11:12 AM
Roadside bomb kills three soldiers in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
11/17/2024 10:15 AM
IDF Arabic spox. calls for evacuation of Beirut areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 07:39 AM
Three suspects arrested for firing flares at prime minister's residence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/17/2024 05:45 AM
Feldstein, additional suspect will remain in custody until 6 p.m.
By MAARIV
11/17/2024 02:19 AM
Trump picks oil industry CEO Chris Wright as Energy Secretary
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 11:31 PM
IDF conducts intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 10:14 PM