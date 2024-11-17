‘Wing-to-shoulder’: Air Force Chief Tomer Bar visits Jabalya, Gaza

Israel Air Force Chief Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar affirmed that the air force was present to provide 24/7 support for troops on the ground during a tour of the Jabalya area of northern Gaza, the IDF reported on Sunday evening.

“For over a year, all Israeli Air Force units have been operating wing-to-shoulder with the brave soldiers on the ground,” Maj.-Gen. Bar said. “I want you to know that while you are here fighting the enemy on the ground, the Israeli Air Force operates 24/7 to provide effective fire support to every unit, in every location.”

The tour was conducted with 162nd Division head, Brig.-Gen Itzik Cohen, and Givati Brigade commander Col. Liron Batito, along with other senior IDF commanders, the IDF added.

“For over a year, we have been fighting across the entirety of Gaza, constantly supported by the personnel of the Israeli air force from above,” Brig.-Gen Cohen said. “Together, we’ve learned how to complete operational tasks effectively, powerfully strike the enemy, and dominate every area we reach. Here in Jabaliya, we are employing significant aerial firepower, which is a key component in our battle in this sector.”