IAF destroys 45 Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon over past week

Israel Air Force warplanes struck and destroyed some 45 Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon since the beginning of the week, the military said on Friday.

The strike, carried out by the guidance of the Northern Command, targeted the launchers which fired projectiles at Israeli territory along with launchers that were ready for use and positioned towards Israel.

The IDF added that it had struck the launchers from which Hezbollah fired rockets at Nahariya on Thursday and at Haifa early Friday morning.

Hezbollah's Thursday rocket barrage to Nahariya killed Brian Director, 27, from Ma'alot-Tarshiha.