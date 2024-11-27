'A serious deal': Hamas signals readiness for Gaza truce - report

Hamas has signaled its readiness for a truce in the Gaza Strip following Israel's signing of a ceasefire with Lebanon, AFP reported on Wednesday morning, citing a Hamas official.

"We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners," the official told AFP.

The official, however, reportedly accused Israel of obstructing an agreement.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the ceasefire with Lebanon, noting, "What's at stake as well, I think, are the larger ramifications of getting an agreement, including what I believe can be very positive effects on also ending the conflict in Gaza."

Further on Tuesday, Walla reported that sources in the security establishment have indicated that a ceasefire in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah, such that the terror organization would be bound to uphold its obligations, could bring about an advancement in the hostage deal negotiations.

According to the report, such a deal could include Israel maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor in southern Gaza.

Military pressure on Hamas

A senior security official told the Israeli news outlet that the military pressure applied on Hamas would near the possibility of achieving a deal. IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, November 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect at 4:00 a.m. local time. The agreement includes a 60-day period during which Israeli forces will withdraw from southern Lebanon, where the Lebanese military would be deployed, with Hezbollah moving north of the Litani River.

Sam Halpern and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.